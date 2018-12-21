TRAVEL

History of Texas bullet train project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans are still waiting for the first rail to be laid in the 240-mile Texas Central Bullet Train project.

The project was first unveiled in 2014, promising a trip between Houston and Dallas in under 90 minutes.

Organizers of the privately-funded bullet train originally planned to begin construction as early as 2016.

In 2015, residents living near the proposed route began airing out their frustration with potential property value-killing issues.

An environmental study and route planning were the next steps.

Organizers in 2017 hired Fluor Corporation to construct the line.

Organizers promise a train arriving every 30 minutes, with an added stop to Bryan-College Station.

Backers tout an economic impact the equivalent of "hosting 180 Super Bowls."
