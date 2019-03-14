Travel

SPEEDING AHEAD: Hyperloop takes big step with new group to explore development

A council will explore the development of the hyperloop.

Another big step has been taken for hyperloop travel, a system of moving people and goods through tubes and tunnels.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, has just announced a new council to support hyperloop technology.

The council aims to explore the regulation and permitting of hyperloop, necessary steps before companies can break ground.

Virgin Hyperloop One, the rival concept to Elon Musk's hyperloop system, is working with the Department of Transportation to help bring this form of travel to reality.

The council will also explore other emerging technologies like autonomous vehicles.

