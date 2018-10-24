The first tunnel is almost done — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Hyperloop, or high speed tube travel, is less than two months away from becoming a reality.That's according to a tweet that Elon Musk sent out on Sunday.Musk announced on Twitter that the test track near Los Angeles will open December 10.Virgin Hyperloop One is a rival concept that also seeks to move humans and materials at high speeds through a tube or tunnel system.Just this month, the company released the first-ever hyperloop feasibility study that touts the economic benefits of tube travel.Virgin Hyperloop One would connect Kansas City and St Louis -- normally a four-hour drive -- in under 30 minutes, and a ticket would cost less than a gallon of gas.