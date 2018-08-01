Select Lyft users can soon lock in prices for rides

If you use the ride sharing service Lyft, you now lock in a low price for a route you commonly take.Starting next Tuesday, you can enroll in a Lyft Personal Plan.It's a custom plan that lets you pay a consistent price for your top route, even if it's busy.You can use the plan whether it's your morning commute, the gym, or your favorite bar or restaurant.Select Lyft users will receive an invitation in the app or via email.