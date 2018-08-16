TRAVEL

Road Trippers: It's Island Time

EMBED </>More Videos

Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia go on a wild ride and visit a rain forest in Galveston (KTRK)

By and Steve Campion
GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --
In this week's Texas Road Trippers segment, Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia are headed just an hour south of Houston to explore Galveston.

First stop - the water!

"It's a Corvette on water," explained our trusty navigator, Captain Graham Forshee.

Forshee runs Galveston Water Adventures. He took us out on a jet boat ride and showed us the famous "Hamilton Spin," where the boat spins 360 degrees, throwing water in the air.

Trust us, it's a blast!
A 20-minute ride will cost you $30, and we even got caught a glimpse of dolphins on our trip!

Next stop - Moody Gardens.

We visited the Rainforest Pyramid, hung out with Komodo dragons, monkeys, and even an adorable ocelot.

"It feels really good to have him experience this. To come here and see it," said Adam and Crystal County, who brought their 3-year-old, Oliver for the day.

A day trip there is $21.95 for adults, but kids three and younger get in for free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltraveltourismbeachesvacationout and about with abc13Galveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Rum pirate 'parrrty' at Railean's Distillery
Texas Road Trippers journey down Highway 288
Road Trippers: Take a visit to Santa's Wonderland
Road trip to La Grange: The Chicken Ranch and beyond
More Travel
Top Stories
3 teens arrested after alleged deadly holdup of 15-year-old
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Parolee accused of being a fake attorney for 2nd time
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Parent upset with Houston ISD over bus hub changes
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Show More
Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
More News