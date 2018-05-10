Lyft to roll out subscription service in Houston

Lyft is rolling out an all-access pass for people looking to ride share in Houston. You pay $200 up front and get up to 30 rides a month.Those rides are worth up to $15 a piece.We crunched the numbers, and that's a savings of up to $250, but you'll be charged if rides cost more than $15.The subscription service hasn't started just yet, but you can get on the waitlist now (at no charge), and Lyft will notify you when a spot is available.We will keep you posted on when the service becomes available.