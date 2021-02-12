winter weather

Texas Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties in response to severe winter weather that is impacting Texas.

The governor is continuing to deploy state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center (SOC) has been ordered to operate for 24 hours a day through the end of next week.

In a press conference on Saturday, Abbott warned Texas residents of what the frigid temperatures could bring for those who don't prepare now.

He said that the state of Texas is simply not prepared to face the effects of freezing rain and that even the most experienced drivers may face difficulties on the road.

"Every part of the state will face freezing conditions over the coming days, and I urge all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather that is coming," said Abbott. "Stay off the roads, take conscious steps to conserve energy, and avoid dangerous practices like bringing generators indoors or heating homes with ovens or stovetops. Our emergency response to this winter weather requires a collective approach between state agencies, local officials, and Texans throughout our communities to ensure the safety and security of the Lone Star State."

WINTER WEATHER: Historic ice storm forecast for Houston area

Additionally, he announced that business conducted by the Texas Railroad Commission has been suspended to ensure churches, hospitals, residences, and other human resource facilities can access gas during that time.

SEE ALSO: ABC13 answers your top winter weather questions

At the direction of the governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the following state resources to support winter weather response operations:

  • Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.


  • Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

  • Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.

  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.


  • Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.

  • Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.


