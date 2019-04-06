Ft. Bend Focus Magazine celebrating 15 years

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Patti Parish-Kaminski covers Sugar Land and the surrounding areas with Ft. Bend Focus Magazine.
From resident profiles, hometown heroes, schools, events, photo contests and shining that special spotlight on local nonprofit organizations, the magazine has covered a lot in its 15 years of serving the community.
The magazine launched in Sugar Land and has grown exponentially over the years.
"One thing we have in Sugar Land is a strong sense of place, a very strong sense of community," Parish-Kaminski said. "Whether you are Houston Methodist Sugar Land, or a nonprofit that's right down the street, we all work together and collaborate, and the benefit of shining the light on that is essentially to make our community the sweetest place in Texas."
