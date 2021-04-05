air travel

Computer outage preventing customers from buying tickets on United, Delta, American airlines

TSA screens record number of passengers Easter weekend

Multiple airlines, including Delta, American, United and others, experienced computer outages on Monday, ABC News confirms.

According to a Google spokesperson, the outage was caused by an issue with Google's software that powers reservations and bookings with major airlines.

"Earlier today, a data error impacted our flight shopping software, which prevented airline partners, as well as Google Flights, from showing fare information," read a statement issued on Monday afternoon. "We've implemented a fix and the issue has now been mitigated. We'll continue to monitor to ensure this is fully resolved."
