Multiple airlines, including Delta, American, United and others, experienced computer outages on Monday, ABC News confirms.
According to a Google spokesperson, the outage was caused by an issue with Google's software that powers reservations and bookings with major airlines.
"Earlier today, a data error impacted our flight shopping software, which prevented airline partners, as well as Google Flights, from showing fare information," read a statement issued on Monday afternoon. "We've implemented a fix and the issue has now been mitigated. We'll continue to monitor to ensure this is fully resolved."
Computer outage preventing customers from buying tickets on United, Delta, American airlines
