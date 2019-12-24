Travel

American Airlines offering non-binary gender options during booking process

American Airlines is the latest airline to roll out non-binary gender options for customers.

When travelers begin the booking process, instead of having to choose between male or female, customers can now choose U or X.

American Airlines told USA Today it's glad to better accommodate gender preferences of travelers and employees.

The feature is currently only available by calling the airline, but the company says their website will be updated soon.

In March, United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to introduce non-binary gender options.

Several other major U.S. airlines say they plan to follow suit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellgbtqair traveltravelamerican airlinesgender identity
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J.J. Watt returning to practice after pectoral muscle tear
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep: HCSO
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Warm today with light winds and plenty of sunshine
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Teen allegedly killed pregnant sister because she was embarrassment
Show More
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
What police found inside motorcyclist's backpack after chase
Mail sent through Wisconsin town so it can come from 'Rudolph'
Free Christmas gifts? Here's how you can get them today
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
More TOP STORIES News