Travel

Japan Airlines introduces baby seat map to help passengers avoid infants

Few things can make a trans-Pacific flight more unpleasant than sitting next to a crying infant, so one airline wants to help passengers avoid that.

Japan Airlines has a new tool that shows where passengers with kids between 8 days and 2 years old are sitting.



Other passengers can view the map before selecting their own seats, giving them a chance to find one further away - or at least emotionally prepare for the flight if one isn't available.

The airline says only passengers who book on its website can see babies on the seat map.



Things may also get shaken up if there is an aircraft change before take-off.

The tool is already getting positive feedback from some passengers on social media.

Japan Airlines also offers several amenities to the families themselves, including bottle-warming assistance, diapers and child-friendly entertainment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchildrenairline industryair traveltravelbabybabiesjapanairline
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Verdict reached in 2014 Stay family massacre trial
The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery Co.
Truck slams into house, driver tries to run: Deputies
Parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on heroin
Show More
Spring teen dies after half-brother accidentally shoots him: MCSO
ABC13's The Midday
5 new hot spots for car break-ins in Houston
Terminally ill boy's dream tree house becomes reality
YouTube diver finds missing iPhone in river one year later
More TOP STORIES News