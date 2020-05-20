18-wheeler dragged after train crash in Angleton

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a close call for the driver of an 18-wheeler after a pair of locomotives crashed into it Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Ward Street near South Front Street.

An asphalt truck appears to have gotten stuck while crossing the tracks at the Ward Street crossing, according to Angleton police.

The driver was able to get out before impact.

Video from SkyEye 13 showed the 18-wheeler and trailer were heavily damaged and appeared to have been dragged several hundred feet from impact.

A pair of locomotive units were involved in the crash. One of the units was also damaged.

Railroad crews were seen working to clear the wreckage and make temporary repairs to the unit involved.

Three sets of tracks run parallel to Front Street and includes a number of crossings. The Ward Street crossing was equipped with a stop sign and was not protected by lights or gates.

The stop sign was destroyed in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angletonrailroad crossingstrain accidenttrain crashtruck crashtrainstraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Southwest Freeway pedestrian crash
Here's when you can see each Texans preseason game
1 woman killed, 2 injured in shooting in NE Houston
Houston Zoo to reveal reopening plans later this week
Family finds nearly $1 million during weekend drive
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Did somebody say free Whataburger? Oh yes, we did!
Show More
Some IT jobs start at $40K, and don't require a 4-year degree
Data suggests Texas will be below COVID-19 vaccine goal
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 and our Asian Community' town hall
Deadly crash in Montgomery County splits vehicle in half
More TOP STORIES News