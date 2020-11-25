1 killed, 1 hospitalized after train slams into car in east Harris County

The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday between Highway 90 and Sheldon Road.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two vehicles stopped at the train crossing when an SUV went around them and the activated railroad arms. As the SUV was trying to cross, it was hit by a passenger train.
A passenger in the car was thrown and declared dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.
Deputies are on the scene of a collision between a train and an SUV at Sheldon Road and Beaumont Hwy. A passenger in the SUV has died, and the driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. #hounews pic.twitter.com/B5tWPBE1Rl— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 26, 2020
According to Amtrack, the train involved was traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles. Amtrack sent the following statement regarding the crash:
On November 25, a vehicle obstructing the tracks in Channelview came into contact with Amtrak Sunset Limited Train 1 on its way from New Orleans to Los Angeles. There were no injuries to the 45 passengers or crew members onboard and the train has been delayed for just over an hour. Amtrak Police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. All individuals should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.
The identities of those in the SUV are not known yet.