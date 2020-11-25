1 killed, 1 hospitalized after train slams into car in east Harris County

Deputies are on the scene of a collision between a train and an SUV at Sheldon Road and Beaumont Hwy. A passenger in the SUV has died, and the driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. #hounews pic.twitter.com/B5tWPBE1Rl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 26, 2020

One person is dead and a second person has been hospitalized after a train slammed into a car in east Harris County.The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday between Highway 90 and Sheldon Road.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two vehicles stopped at the train crossing when an SUV went around them and the activated railroad arms. As the SUV was trying to cross, it was hit by a passenger train.A passenger in the car was thrown and declared dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.According to Amtrack, the train involved was traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles. Amtrack sent the following statement regarding the crash:The identities of those in the SUV are not known yet.