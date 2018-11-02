US-290:
Westbound from FM-529 to Eldridge Parkway will be completely closed down from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
You can detour to Senate/FM 529 exit, continue on westbound frontage road, re-enter mainlanes after Eldridge.
610 South Loop:
Eastbound and westbound from FM-521 Almeda to Scott Street, closed nightly 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Detour: Bellfort.
I-45 Gulf:
The Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 North will be shut down nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday, Nov. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 5.
Detour: Continue to IH-10E and exit left for IH-69 N.
IH-69 Southwest ramp to 610 West Loop:
Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-610 West Loop Northbound and Southbound will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Detour: exit Weslayan, u-turn.
IH-610 WEST LOOP:
Three Northbound lanes at W. 18th Street will be blocked off from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
METRORail:
Rail will be suspended for maintenance on portions of the Green/Purple Line and the Red Line this weekend. The Red Line will be shut down between the Burnett Transit Center and the Downtown Transit Center, and the Green/Purple Line will be shut down from the EaDo Stadium Station to the Theater District Station. Bus shuttle service will be provided every 10 minutes.
Cigna Sunday Streets - Rice Village:
Several streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., including:
- University: Kirby to Greenbriar
- Morningside: University to Rice
- Rice: Morningside to Kirby
There will also be multiple closures in Galveston for Lone Star Rally, including closures along Seawall Boulevard and in the downtown area.