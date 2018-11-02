TRAFFIC

HOUSTON WEEKEND TRAFFIC: What you need to know before you go

If your weekend travels take you onto the NW or SW Freeway, you'll want to take alternate routes.

Before you head out for your weekend plans, you might want to make sure your route won't be blocked:

US-290:
Westbound from FM-529 to Eldridge Parkway will be completely closed down from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

You can detour to Senate/FM 529 exit, continue on westbound frontage road, re-enter mainlanes after Eldridge.

610 South Loop:
Eastbound and westbound from FM-521 Almeda to Scott Street, closed nightly 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

Detour: Bellfort.

I-45 Gulf:
The Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-69 North will be shut down nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Thursday, Nov. 1 to Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Detour: Continue to IH-10E and exit left for IH-69 N.

IH-69 Southwest ramp to 610 West Loop:
Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-610 West Loop Northbound and Southbound will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Detour: exit Weslayan, u-turn.

IH-610 WEST LOOP:
Three Northbound lanes at W. 18th Street will be blocked off from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

METRORail:
Rail will be suspended for maintenance on portions of the Green/Purple Line and the Red Line this weekend. The Red Line will be shut down between the Burnett Transit Center and the Downtown Transit Center, and the Green/Purple Line will be shut down from the EaDo Stadium Station to the Theater District Station. Bus shuttle service will be provided every 10 minutes.

Cigna Sunday Streets - Rice Village:
Several streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., including:
  • University: Kirby to Greenbriar
  • Morningside: University to Rice
  • Rice: Morningside to Kirby

There will also be multiple closures in Galveston for Lone Star Rally, including closures along Seawall Boulevard and in the downtown area.
