Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras

Here are the closures you'll want to avoid:
- I-610 West Loop
- Northbound at US 59
Begins Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Detour: Northbound traffic to exit Westpark Drive
- Southbound
- Woodway to Post Oak
- 2 outside lanes
Sunday beginning at 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- I-45 Gulf Freeway to US-59
- Downtown Houston
Begins Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at noon
Detour: Continue on I-45 northbound use exit for I-10 eastbound then exit for I-69 southbound.
- US-290 - Eastbound
- Mueschke to Skinner
- 3 outside lanes
Begins Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- East Beltway-8 - Northbound
- Total closure
- Fairmont Parkway to SH-225
Detour: Exit to Fairmont Parkway frontage road
- METRORail Red Line maintenance
- Fannin South to Downtown Transit Center
Saturday & Sunday
Free bus shuttles every 10 minutes, expect delays
Mardi Gras Galveston:
Street Closures:
Most Mardi Gras festivities take place in Galveston's Historic Downtown District, in the area bordered by 20th to 25th streets and Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street. Many parades and events also take place along the beachfront on Seawall Boulevard between 25th Street and 57th streets.
Parking:
- Lots: 21st and Market Street; 20th and Market Street; and 20th and Post Office Street
- Garages: 25th and Harborside Drive and 22nd and Market Street
Metered street parking available
A taxi stand will be located on 23rd and Market Street for pickup and drop off of guests to the entertainment district.
