Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras

I-610 West Loop

Northbound at US 59

Southbound

Woodway to Post Oak

2 outside lanes

I-45 Gulf Freeway to US-59

Downtown Houston

US-290 - Eastbound

Mueschke to Skinner

3 outside lanes

East Beltway-8 - Northbound

Total closure

Fairmont Parkway to SH-225

METRORail Red Line maintenance

Fannin South to Downtown Transit Center

Lots: 21st and Market Street; 20th and Market Street; and 20th and Post Office Street

Garages: 25th and Harborside Drive and 22nd and Market Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's another weekend of closures along the West Loop and near downtown Houston, but that's not all. Along with a fun weekend of Mardi Gras activities on Galveston Island comes additional traffic.Begins Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.Northbound traffic to exit Westpark DriveSunday beginning at 4 a.m. until 2 p.m.Begins Friday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at noonContinue on I-45 northbound use exit for I-10 eastbound then exit for I-69 southbound.Begins Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.Exit to Fairmont Parkway frontage roadSaturday & SundayFree bus shuttles every 10 minutes, expect delaysStreet Closures:Most Mardi Gras festivities take place in Galveston's Historic Downtown District, in the area bordered by 20th to 25th streets and Harborside Drive to Mechanic Street. Many parades and events also take place along the beachfront on Seawall Boulevard between 25th Street and 57th streets.Metered street parking availableA taxi stand will be located on 23rd and Market Street for pickup and drop off of guests to the entertainment district.