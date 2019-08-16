Weekend traffic closures centered on southwest Houston area

US-59 Southwest Freeway : Total closure of southbound lanes from Newcastle to S. Rice. Begins 9 p.m. Friday and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday. Alternate route at Richmond.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The total closure of southbound Southwest Freeway near the West 610 Loop highlight the traffic woes you can expect this weekend.The area of the US-59 and West Loop interchange has been a real hotspot for slowdowns, and more closures are on the way.The weekend closure of Southwest Freeway stretches from Newcastle to South Rice. In addition, the weekend closures continue on the US-59 northbound main lanes in that area.According to TxDOT, the northbound main lane closures will start the weekend of Aug. 24-25 and will last for a few weekends.Is the West Loop a key route on your nighttime drive? Each night during the week of Aug. 19, drivers will endure a total closure of the West Loop southbound at Post Oak from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow work on the METRO-dedicated bus lane.Here's a breakdown of some of the most significant closures this weekend, and in the coming weeks: