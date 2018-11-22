Water leak on Richmond street causing Thanksgiving delays

UPDATE on the Richmond Ave water main break: crews arrived to fix it! Some neighbors have no water or very low pressure. On Thanksgiving. When ppl have to cook. YIKES. Crews unsure how long the fix will take. Let’s hope it’s quick... #abc13 https://t.co/iC7TRHfnhP pic.twitter.com/zPwG1E0M5u — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 22, 2018

No one seems to know when water will be back on. People have turkeys to bake... #abc13 pic.twitter.com/RYtZSJ7w58 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 22, 2018

Many people are waking up to no water and flooded streets in southwest Houston on Thanksgiving morning.City workers responded to many angry neighbors on Richmond Street near Newcastle.Residents trying to start their Thanksgiving festivities were put on hold as workers try to repair the leak.Cars were spotted driving through the high waters that reached the curb and went up some people's driveways.Crews are unsure how long it will take to fix the water leak.