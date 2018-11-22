TRAFFIC

Water leak on Richmond street causing Thanksgiving delays

Cars driving through flooded Richmond street and water leak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Many people are waking up to no water and flooded streets in southwest Houston on Thanksgiving morning.

City workers responded to many angry neighbors on Richmond Street near Newcastle.


Residents trying to start their Thanksgiving festivities were put on hold as workers try to repair the leak.

Cars were spotted driving through the high waters that reached the curb and went up some people's driveways.


Crews are unsure how long it will take to fix the water leak.

