HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Both directions of the Sam Houston Tollway at Wallisville Road are shut down Friday evening after a deadly crash in the midst of heavy storms.
Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.
Authorities are not sure how many vehicles were involved.
Two men died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
The closure stretches from Highway 90 to Woodforest.
