traffic

Underground: Freeway remodel could bury part of Southwest Fwy

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- By now, you've probably heard about the plans to send a portion of I-45 underground in downtown Houston. What you may not know, the same $7 billion project would also send the Southwest Freeway underground going into downtown.

The Pitroom off Richmond sits just a few blocks away from the future construction site along the Southwest Freeway. Patrons there, although previously unaware of the plans, were quick to weigh in on the impact in the area.

"I think it's just the way Houston is growing, it's just going to be an endless 'chasing our tail' sort of thing," driver Nathan Honsacker said.

TxDOT would send US-59 freeway lanes under surface streets like Main, Fannin, San Jacinto, and Caroline just east of Spur 527 going into downtown.

It's part of a big freeway remodel that aims to speed up traffic in downtown by 20 miles per hour during peak times, according to TxDOT.
TxDOT also envisions a public greenspace to go over the underground portion of the freeway for the public to use, but funding for that would have to come from another source.

Project engineers came up with the design to accommodate the traffic needs of the year 2040.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2022. But this portion of the Southwest Freeway is slated to break ground first, before I-45 in downtown.

TRAFFIC MAP:
Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonhoustontxdotconstructionroad safetytrafficroad repairtraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
High speed rail may cause landowners to lose property
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
Flipped truck cleared after blocking East Loop
2 children in critical condition after fatal SE Houston crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent driver killed in crash, other driver accused of 4th DWI
HPD investigating possible incident involving METRO bus
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
Mom shares heartbreaking message in Super Bowl ad
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Gusty winds and rain chances ahead of our next cold front
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Show More
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing injuries
Digital Deal of the Day
Mr. Peanut reincarnates into Baby Nut in Super Bowl ad stunt
More TOP STORIES News