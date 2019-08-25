Traffic

Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash

It should have been a happy day for a couple from Texas but instead, it turned into an unspeakable tragedy.

High School sweethearts, 19-year-old Harley Morgan, and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were in love.

The two tied the knot on Friday.

As they were leaving the courthouse, they were involved in a car crash.

Both were killed.

The groom's mother and sister were behind them and witnessed the whole thing.

The couple had been married for less than 15 minutes.
