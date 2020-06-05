15-year-old killed when Highway 6 DWI crash rips BMW in half

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6232812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TRAGIC: Video from the scene shows the BMW in two pieces on the highway, barely recognizable after the deadly crash.

🚨Breaking: the DAs office says a 15 year was killed, two others hurt in a crash on Hwy 6 and Loch Katherine Ln in NW Harris Co. The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken into custody and charged with DWI. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/JHbIryPmCe — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) June 5, 2020

🚨Highway 6 slowly opening back up after that crash this morning where deputies say a 15 year old was killed. You can see the wrecker moving the split BMW off the road. https://t.co/pDBmi7oARD @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/vPjbHzAyRN — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) June 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is dead and the highway is closed after a tragic accident early Friday morning on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Loch Katrine Lane.Video from the scene shows the destroyed BMW split in half, barely recognizable after a colliding with a Hummer.Deputies say a 15-year-old passenger in the back seat of the BMW was killed. The driver and another passenger are in the hospital.Family on the scene says the teen was a star football player at his high school in north Texas, and he was planning to transfer to a Houston-area school.The driver of the Hummer was not seriously injured, officials say.Authorities believe the Hummer driver was under the influence, and say he's been charged with driving while intoxicated.Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Chief Sean Teare says the Hummer driver could face additional charges pending a blood test."Its pretty catastrophic damage," Sgt. Gilbert Guien said. "The BMW actually split apart."Deputies encourage drivers to try to avoid the area. Both directions are closed on Highway 6, and traffic is being detoured at Kieth Harrow.Authorities are working to figure out what exactly caused the crash.