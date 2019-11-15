South Loop lanes shut down, 2 dead in major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead following a major crash that began as a minor fender bender on the South Loop Friday morning.
Houston police said two cars were involved in a minor accident in the westbound lanes near Cullen Blvd. when the drivers of both vehicles got out to inspect the damage. That's when a pickup truck slammed into one of the cars and both drivers, killing them.
The westbound lanes were completely closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. while police investigated the crash.
