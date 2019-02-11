TRAFFIC

Slick roads could be to blame for jackknifed semi crash on East Freeway

The driver of a jackknifed 18-wheeler says the slick roads caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The driver of an 18-wheeler that was jackknifed across several lanes of the East Freeway early Monday morning says slick roads are to blame for the crash.

He told ABC13 that he lost control, causing all but one lane of the freeway westbound before I-45 North to be blocked since 3:45 a.m.

It has since reopened.

The driver was not injured.

