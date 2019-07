EMBED >More News Videos Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man running naked along the 610 loop Sunday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A terrifying moment on the North Freeway was caught on camera.In the video, you can see a shirtless man sitting on the edge of a sign high above I-45 at FM-1960 just after 5 p.m. Sunday.He was there for about 20 minutes, but Harris County deputies were able to help get him down to the ground.Three lanes on 45 northbound were shut down briefly.We are working to learn what happened to the man after he was taken into custody.