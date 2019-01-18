TxDOT is closing the I-45 Gulf Freeway ramp to I-69/288 southbound on Friday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. This is no weekend closure, though. It's permanent.TxDOT will close and demolish the ramp that thousands of drivers use on a regular basis to navigate downtown, and build a new one.The current I-69/288 southbound ramp exits to the left from the Gulf Freeway, which has long-plagued the interchange with weaving drivers who slow traffic and cause wrecks.TxDOT says when the new ramp opens in early July, drivers will be able make a decision much farther back to exit to the right.TxDOT says this should reduce congestion through the area, which includes the University of Houston campus.During the six-month closure, TxDOT is recommending drivers on that corridor travel north on I-45 through downtown, exit east on I-10, then take I-69 southbound.