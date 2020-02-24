Pregnant woman hit after high speed police chase in N. Houston

UPDATE: Started at about 1235pm near 249 and Moonglow. Traffic stop. Expired paper tags. Chase began. Reached speeds of < 95 mph. Suspect ran red light at Gulfbank and Airline and hit three vehicles. Pregnant woman was in one of those vehicles. One in custody. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 24, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: avoid area near Gulf Bank and Airline. @Pct1Constable has 1 in custody following high speed chase. Details as available. #hounews — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high speed chase ended with a suspect hitting a pregnant woman's vehicle, deputies said.According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, the suspect ran a red light and crashed into three vehicles after reaching speeds up to 95 mph.The chase began around 12:35 p.m. Monday near Hwy 249 and ended at W. Gulfbank and Airline.One person is in custody, police said.