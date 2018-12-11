HOLIDAY

Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree

There was such a massive pothole in the road that neighbors thought a Christmas tree could fit in it. So that's just what they did.

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania --
There was such a massive pothole in the road that neighbors in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania thought a Christmas tree could fit in it.

So that's just what they did.


They say the hole has been getting bigger for weeks with no fix.

So they called attention to the problem in a festive way - and it worked.


City leaders since put a metal slab over the hole.

The problem is slated to be finally be fixed.

City officials say the weather wasn't a factor in delaying a fix, just that the paving company was backed up with other jobs.

MAN VS. POTHOLES: Dickinson resident seeking council's blessing to cover up 'monster' street craters
ABC13's Steven Romo speaks to one of the residents taking on Dickinson's pothole problem on their own.

