Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree

There was such a massive pothole in the road that neighbors in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania thought a Christmas tree could fit in it.So that's just what they did.They say the hole has been getting bigger for weeks with no fix.So they called attention to the problem in a festive way - and it worked.City leaders since put a metal slab over the hole.The problem is slated to be finally be fixed.City officials say the weather wasn't a factor in delaying a fix, just that the paving company was backed up with other jobs.