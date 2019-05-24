Piece of metal sticking up on Eastex Freeway damages multiple vehicles in Humble

THIS is going to be a $$$ in repairs. Yep, that’s a shredded metal rim. Richard Duggar was driving on the Easter Fwy when he hit a metal joint, sticking up in an overpass. Several drivers have big time damage to their cars, trucks. #abc13 https://t.co/bP72frvpMo pic.twitter.com/cYXlTLsBcs — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 24, 2019

Here is another look at the strip of metal causing the problem on the Eastex Freeway pic.twitter.com/BXVuwVjp5Z — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 24, 2019

Imagine running into this during your morning commute. This 11 1/2 inch wide strip of metal that connects sections of the freeway is about 10 feet long. pic.twitter.com/KbgLXL0HRh — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 24, 2019

Sunrise on the EasTex Freeway. A little early morning road repair. pic.twitter.com/BClz7CAsSu — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 24, 2019

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple vehicles were damaged when drivers ran over a piece of metal sticking up on the Eastex Freeway at Will Clayton Parkway Friday morning.TxDOT crews told ABC13 Eyewitness News that six vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, hit the metal piece, which damaged three of the vehicles' tires.Officials say the connector link on the freeway became loose due to normal wear-and-tear.Crews repaired the road, which was shut down through the morning commute, but has since reopened.No injuries were reported.