Piece of metal sticking up on Eastex Freeway damages multiple vehicles in Humble

TxDOT crews told ABC13 Eyewitness News that six vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, hit the metal piece, which damaged three of the vehicles' tires.
Officials say the connector link on the freeway became loose due to normal wear-and-tear.
Crews repaired the road, which was shut down through the morning commute, but has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
THIS is going to be a $$$ in repairs. Yep, that’s a shredded metal rim. Richard Duggar was driving on the Easter Fwy when he hit a metal joint, sticking up in an overpass. Several drivers have big time damage to their cars, trucks. #abc13 https://t.co/bP72frvpMo pic.twitter.com/cYXlTLsBcs— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 24, 2019
Here is another look at the strip of metal causing the problem on the Eastex Freeway pic.twitter.com/BXVuwVjp5Z— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 24, 2019
Imagine running into this during your morning commute. This 11 1/2 inch wide strip of metal that connects sections of the freeway is about 10 feet long. pic.twitter.com/KbgLXL0HRh— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 24, 2019
Sunrise on the EasTex Freeway. A little early morning road repair. pic.twitter.com/BClz7CAsSu— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 24, 2019
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.