Piece of metal sticking up on Eastex Freeway damages multiple vehicles in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple vehicles were damaged when drivers ran over a piece of metal sticking up on the Eastex Freeway at Will Clayton Parkway Friday morning.

TxDOT crews told ABC13 Eyewitness News that six vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, hit the metal piece, which damaged three of the vehicles' tires.

Officials say the connector link on the freeway became loose due to normal wear-and-tear.

Crews repaired the road, which was shut down through the morning commute, but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.









