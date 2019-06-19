Houston METRO light rail train collides with car near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's METRO light rail train hit a car on the north side of downtown. The accident happened on Hogan at North Main.The silver car is heavily damaged. The driver of the car and a passenger from the train were both taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not made public.The train itself suffered damage to the front of the vehicle. We don't yet know how long it may be out of service.