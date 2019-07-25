Traffic

'How did he get on here?' Man on electric scooter cuts through rush-hour traffic on Dallas freeway

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Add this to the list of dangerous things you should never do in the middle of the morning rush hour.

A man appeared to be flirting with death Monday morning as he crossed six lanes of busy I-35 in Dallas, Texas on an electric scooter.

Dashcam video recorded by Josh Weatherl shows it was just 8:54 a.m. when the man crossed from the far left lane of the highway to the far right.

In the video, you can hear Weatherl having a normal conversation with someone until the scooter commuter pops up.

"How did he get on here? How did he get on the highway?" Weatherl asks. "That is the most wild thing I've ever seen!"

"He was in the left lane! The speed limit on this highway is 70 miles an hour, bro!" Weatherl exclaims, still in shock.

There's no word what happened to the rider.

SEE ALSO: Giant teddy bear takes ride on Toyota down North Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This could have turned into a 'beary' big headache for other drivers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdallassafetytexas newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News