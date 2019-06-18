Giant teddy bear takes ride on Toyota down North Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5133126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the weirdest things that have happened on Houston highways

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- 'Beary' cute or 'beary' dangerous? You decide.We're getting our first look at a Toyota that was seen hauling a very big teddy bear up the North Freeway near Spring.James Breazeale tells ABC13 Eyewitness News he spotted the giant plush taking a ride on the highway on Monday afternoon.He says at one point, the vehicle merged into rush hour traffic before disappearing with others trying to make their way home.While the bear appears to have been secured with bungee cords or rope, it's apparent the driver had limited view of what was happening behind his or her car.This certainly isn't one of the. Check this out: