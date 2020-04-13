Traffic

Man loses legs after falling off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 others

By Roxanne Bustamante
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who jumped out of the way of a big rig but fell off I-45 in north Houston has lost both of his legs, his uncle told ABC13 on Monday.

Abdullah Baidas is in an intensive care unit after the ordeal last Friday on the North Freeway near Rankin. Authorities said Baidas had stopped on the side of the freeway trying to assist motorists with car trouble when an Amazon delivery truck barreled into them.



Two people who Baidas tried to help were killed in the crash.

According to his uncle, Baidas, who is a father, suffered multiple fractures of his skull and spine. His legs were in such terrible shape that they had to be amputated, his uncle said.

But Baidas is stable, the uncle added.

Baidas fell about 10 to 15 feet, causing his critical injuries.

Meanwhile, medical examiners identified one of the two people who died in the crash as Kedrick Conrad Cox. The other person who died, a woman, has not yet been identified.

Two children - a 1-year-old and 3-year-old - survived the wreck. The woman was the children's mother, police said.

Charges were not expected against the truck driver.

SEE RELATED LINK: Man jumps off I-45 to avoid semi that ran over and killed 2 others
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashsemi crashfatal crashwoman killedaccident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce decision about schools this week
Local officials to propose widespread inmate testing
3 things to know about reopening America
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Enjoy chilly mornings and nice afternoons this week
Man charged with killing woman police say is his mother
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
Show More
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings through June 26
More than 150 spotted at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Texas Workforce Commission expands hours to meet demand
RodeoHouston promises huge 2021 season
More TOP STORIES News