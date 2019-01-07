Happening now: Fatality accident at 15800 blk of East Fwy feeder road. The driver of an 18-wheeler struck an adult male in a wheelchair. The male has been pronounced dead at the scene. Driver at scene. All westbound feeder lanes, between Sheldon & Dell Dale are closed #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TzaSPbRwd4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 7, 2019

