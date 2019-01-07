HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man in a wheelchair has been hit and killed by a big rig along the East Freeway.
According to the Harris County Sheriff, the driver of an 18-wheeler struck the man in a wheelchair on the feeder road of I-10 at Sheldon. The man died at the scene.
All westbound feeder lanes between Sheldon and Dell Dale are closed.
