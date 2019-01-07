TRAFFIC

Man in wheelchair hit and killed by big rig on I-10 feeder road

The victim died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man in a wheelchair has been hit and killed by a big rig along the East Freeway.

According to the Harris County Sheriff, the driver of an 18-wheeler struck the man in a wheelchair on the feeder road of I-10 at Sheldon. The man died at the scene.

All westbound feeder lanes between Sheldon and Dell Dale are closed.

