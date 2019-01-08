CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic on I-45

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was caught on video chasing down a tire on I-45 Sunday afternoon.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Austin is the city traditionally known for keeping things weird, but what happens on Houston highways might just give our state's capital a run for its money.

From stopping traffic to propose to a significant other to spools rolling down the freeway like tumbleweeds, Houston drivers might say they've seen it all.
RELATED: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways

EMBED More News Videos

Houston, we have a spool problem.



Well, now they've got another incident to add to the list after a driver chased his runaway tire down I-45 near downtown on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

The unfortunate event for that Houston driver, identified as Mitch Chapman, was all caught on camera by Rafael Sanchez.

Chapman's tire rolled toward cars on the freeway, but he finally caught up with it.

Chapman didn't appear to be too bothered by his rough times being captured in the video for all to see.

After Sanchez tweeted about what he saw, Chapman replied to his thread, saying that the ignition in his car just went out, too.

Sanchez wrote back, saying, "Hope the rest of the year goes smooth."

We're hoping all those bumps in the road smooth out for Chapman, too.
SEE ALSO: 11 weird things that happen on Houston highways

EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow T.J. Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcaught on videobizarreviralHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Doorbell cam spots armed burglars outside home
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
More caught on video
TRAFFIC
Man in wheelchair hit and killed by big rig on I-10 feeder
Construction planned for Galleria area this weekend
Major closure on I-45 in The Woodlands planned next weekend
'Rambling' note found in vehicle involved in bizarre crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman killed by big rig on I-45 after walking into traffic
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
Baby girl dropped off at Houston Fire Station
Body found during search for missing boy with autism
Show More
Kidnapping of 8-month-old staged by father, police say
ORANGE CRUSH: Clemson routs Alabama for third national title
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
Texas Legislature to tackle big issues this session
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways
More News