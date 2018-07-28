Numerous road closures will affect drivers across the Houston area this weekend.In the hope of avoiding too many headaches, here are the major road closures:All northbound lanes from Broad Street to the IH-69 interchange will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound lanes from IH-610 South Loop to Woodridge Drive will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday.The northbound connector ramp to US-290 northwest will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday.All eastbound and westbound lanes toWoodridge will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday, September 30.Also, all lanes of the eastbound connector ramp to IH-45 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound and southbound lanes at IH-610 South Loop will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday.One outside line will be closed on the eastbound and westbound lanes at Washington Ave starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.