Major road closures greet weekend drivers in the Houston-area

Here's a look at road closures happening this weekend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Numerous road closures will affect drivers across the Houston area this weekend.

In the hope of avoiding too many headaches, here are the major road closures:

Gulf Freeway
All northbound lanes from Broad Street to the IH-69 interchange will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

610 South Loop
All northbound lanes from IH-610 South Loop to Woodridge Drive will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday.

West Loop
The northbound connector ramp to US-290 northwest will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday.

IH-45
All eastbound and westbound lanes toWoodridge will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday, September 30.

Also, all lanes of the eastbound connector ramp to IH-45 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

SH-288
All northbound and southbound lanes at IH-610 South Loop will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Friday through Sunday.

Katy Freeway
One outside line will be closed on the eastbound and westbound lanes at Washington Ave starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
