Lost load of concrete damages road, shutting down North Loop lanes for the day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A lost load of concrete blocks caused road damage on the North Loop near Hardy. Drivers can expect delays until at least mid-afternoon.

The accident happened on the westbound lanes of I-610 North at Hardy.

A truck dropped large concrete blocks that caused some damage to the pavement. Crews will need to perform road repairs.

Lanes will be blocked while they work. TxDOT expects the repairs to take until 3 p.m.
