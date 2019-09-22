Traffic

I-10 between Beaumont and Winnie reopens after Imelda flooding

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- I-10 between Beaumont and Winnie, Texas is officially re-opened!

TxDot said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the highway is reopened after Tropical Storm Imelda dropped an immense amount of rain on the area.



The section of I-10 had been closed since Thursday.

While the interstate was back open, TxDOT said there were still some sections that continue to hold water and only one lane is open.

The remnants of Imelda dumped up to 43 inches of rain within three days in the areas between Winnie and Beaumont, east of Houston. Most of that rain fell in just 24 hours.

At least five deaths have been confirmed as a result of the hazardous flooding.

While the section between Winnie and Beaumont is back open, I-10 remained closed Sunday in both directions at the San Jacinto River following last week's barge crash.

RELATED:
Death toll rises to 5 as flooding paralyzes Houston area
200 students stranded across Aldine ISD by Imelda's floodwaters
Food truck driver makes meal on I-10 for stranded drivers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbeaumontchambers countyi 10floodingroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World leaders meet on Houston stage
Thousands gather at NRG Park to protest Modi-Trump rally
Houston Texans face off against Los Angeles Chargers
President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event
Tinder launching original series 'Swipe Night' in October
Road closures around NRG Stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' summit
13 Investigates: How many students have measles vaccination at your child's school?
Show More
Houston-area school closings and delays
2 dead after small plane crashes during takeoff at Conroe airport
62-year-old Porter woman missing now for 5 days
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
Houston firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
More TOP STORIES News