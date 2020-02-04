Traffic

Houston super-freeway could speed up commute by 20 miles per hour

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As you have probably heard, TxDOT has big plans for downtown. It will merge I-45 with US-59 and send part of the freeway underground.

But that's not the only freeway mashup the plan envisions. I-45 will also run alongside I-10, creating a super-freeway on the north side of downtown.

Additional express lanes will allow I-10 travelers to bypass traffic exiting and entering the Central Business District.

TxDOT officials say the new configuration would decrease crashes and improve freeway speeds by 20 miles per hour during peak times.

"You notice a bottleneck, and we have to improve the efficiency and make the freeways run better as you are going through those areas," TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez said.

Construction is not expected to begin until 2022. But the government requires TxDOT to check several boxes before it can break ground, including getting public input on the social and environmental impact of the project. You have until Feb. 9 to weigh in.

RELATED STORIES:

Underground: Freeway remodel could bury part of Southwest Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

It seems traffic jams are about as Texan as barbecue. TxDOT thinks sending a major freeway underground may help.



2020 will be the year Houston decides I-45 project's future
EMBED More News Videos

Its cost is $7 billion, and it calls for the North Freeway to be moved to the other side of downtown Houston | ABC13's Brhe Berry reports.



Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontxdottravelfreeway
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lizzo announced as Friday night performer at RodeoHouston
Winter's not over: Temps drop from 80s to 30s this week
Pregnant woman shot in home invasion near Katy
SPONSORED: The Houston SaberCats will play at this new stadium
Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held in California
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
You could work for Tesla and you don't need a diploma
Shooting victim shows up at Houston fire station
James Click new general manager of the Astros
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Deputy shot in Liberty County last year has passed away
More TOP STORIES News