Houston has some of the best drivers in country: study

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've probably had someone cut you off or seen people drive too slow or too fast, but according to a new study, Houston has some of the best drivers in the country.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the top 75 cities in the U.S. to determine overall driver quality.

They took a composite ranking of overall incidents including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations like running a red light or texting while driving.

Houston ranked No. 12 on the list right after El Paso.

The city with the best drivers in America, according to the study, is Detroit, Michigan.

The worst drivers, the study says, live in Portland, Oregon.

