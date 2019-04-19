Road closures for this Easter weekend

This Easter weekend, enjoy some easier road conditions! TxDOT is taking a break from weekend closures on several big projects.All US-59 Northbound ramp lanes to 610 West Loop (northbound and southbound) will be shut down from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. MondayDetour: Continue on US-59 inbound to Weslayan, and U-turnAll Eastbound & Westbound lanes from Woodridge to I-45 Woodridge to IH-45 Gulf. Total Closure.Closed nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 31.Detour: Bellfort