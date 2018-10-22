TRAFFIC

Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in road rage crash that killed innocent man

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have charged a 22-year-old man in the road rage crash that killed an innocent man who was on his way to a job with his co-workers.

Luis Gaspar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after authorities say he failed a field sobriety test.


The three-vehicle crash that Gaspar was involved in happened at the intersection of the I-45 feeder and Airline in north Houston around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police tell Eyewitness News it all started when Gaspar and the driver of a Chrysler had an argument at a club, which then escalated into road rage.

"It appears from what we heard earlier on that they possibly were engaging in a type of road rage, maybe hitting each other, racing and they drove off from the club," said Dionne Griffiths with the Houston Police Department.

The Chrysler driver ended up going westbound on Airline and ran a red light. That's when a van carrying four men headed to work at a construction site slammed into the car.

Authorities say the workers' van, which was on the service road, had the right-of-way as it prepared to make a left turn.

Another van driven by Gaspar had been following the Chrysler and then hit the workers' van, officials say. A front passenger in the workers' van died.

Six people were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the workers' van suffered minor injuries. Another person had possible injuries to his liver.

Investigators have not said yet if the driver of the Chrysler was intoxicated.

The crash shut down the intersection for hours but has since reopened.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescrashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Expect to see major closures on US-59 and 610 this weekend
Speed plays factor in crash that killed star cross-country runner
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
Unprecedented rain, floods prompt boil-water notice for Austin
Airline under fire over racist incident on flight
Rae Carruth out of prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Show More
Woman who blocked man from building says she did nothing wrong
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Paula Abdul falls off stage during show
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
More News