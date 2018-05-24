TRAFFIC

Deputies arrest wrong-way driver on Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was handcuffed and taken into custody after she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road.

A caller reported seeing a female driver going the wrong way on the Richey Road exit ramp.

A short time later, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office stopped the driver near Rankin.

A wrecker was brought to the scene to remove the vehicle, and a woman was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol unit.

There's no immediate word on what charges she may face.
