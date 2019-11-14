Crash between Greyhound bus and 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery Co.

The bus carrying 30 passengers was disabled on the outside shoulder of the road when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.
Officials say no life-threatening injuries have been reported. At this time, it is unknown how long it will take to clear the scene.
Drivers, if this route is a part of your morning commute, DPS says to expect delays or find an alternate route.
Major Crash on IH-45 and Lake Woodlands Dr. Southbound lanes are closed at this time. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AWE3brGhmV— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 14, 2019
Major Crash Update - Greyhound Bus occupied with 30 passengers was disable on the outside shoulder when struck by an 18-wheeler. No life threatening injuries.— TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 14, 2019
