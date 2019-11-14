Crash between Greyhound bus and 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery Co.

Major Crash on IH-45 and Lake Woodlands Dr. Southbound lanes are closed at this time. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/AWE3brGhmV — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 14, 2019

A crash involving a Greyhound bus and a big rig has shut down all lanes of I-45 southbound at Lake Woodlands Drive in Montgomery County, according to DPS.The bus carrying 30 passengers was disabled on the outside shoulder of the road when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.Officials say no life-threatening injuries have been reported. At this time, it is unknown how long it will take to clear the scene.Drivers, if this route is a part of your morning commute, DPS says to expect delays or find an alternate route.