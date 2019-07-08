Construction fire shot flames into the air near 59 and 610 W Loop

Construction fire near US-59 and the 610 W Loop. Use caution as you drive near this area @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/klp40KcqCF — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 8, 2019

Heavy damage to the excavators, no workers were present when both machines started burning. pic.twitter.com/oEnhXloPJ3 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two excavators caught fire on US-59 inbound just before the 610 West Loop.Houston Transtar camera captured flames erupting into the air just after 5 a.m. on Monday.The fires were near the Chimney Rock entrance ramp onto US-59. One ramp lane was closed.The fires were in the cabs of two excavators, but no workers were present at the time.The excavators are valued at $500,000 and are destroyed after being burned.Investigators are working to find out how the fires started.ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling is on the scene.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.