Construction fire shot flames into the air near 59 and 610 W Loop

Houston Transtar camera captured flames erupting into the air just after 5 a.m. on Monday.
The fires were near the Chimney Rock entrance ramp onto US-59. One ramp lane was closed.
Construction fire near US-59 and the 610 W Loop. Use caution as you drive near this area @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/klp40KcqCF— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 8, 2019
The fires were in the cabs of two excavators, but no workers were present at the time.
The excavators are valued at $500,000 and are destroyed after being burned.
Investigators are working to find out how the fires started.
Heavy damage to the excavators, no workers were present when both machines started burning. pic.twitter.com/oEnhXloPJ3— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) July 8, 2019
