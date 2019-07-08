Traffic

Construction fire shot flames into the air near 59 and 610 W Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two excavators caught fire on US-59 inbound just before the 610 West Loop.

Houston Transtar camera captured flames erupting into the air just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

The fires were near the Chimney Rock entrance ramp onto US-59. One ramp lane was closed.



The fires were in the cabs of two excavators, but no workers were present at the time.

The excavators are valued at $500,000 and are destroyed after being burned.

Investigators are working to find out how the fires started.



ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

