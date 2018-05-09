Repairs to a portion of El Dorado near I-45 have been delayed a few weeks.In April, we reported that City of Houston crews are fixing a deteriorated portion of El Dorado, between El Camino Real and Torry Pines.The city has decided to wait until June, when school is out, to start tearing up the road.Drivers have long complained about crumbling concrete, and a bumpy ride to the freeway.At least one lane will be closed at all times until the project is finished, later this summer.If you are looking for a new way to get to the freeway, use Bay Area Boulevard.