Car flipped into restaurant parking lot along SW Freeway feeder at Kirby

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car appeared to have flipped more than once during a violent crash into a parking lot along the Southwest Freeway feeder road just west of Kirby.
Several cars in the lot were struck, but it's not clear what caused the accident.
One lane of the feeder road was blocked.
No injuries have been reported. The accident remains under investigation.
