Update on I-10 East lane closures: Eastbound is flowing nicely and unobstructed. Westbound is still closed for Haz Mat cleanup and is taking longer than expected. The diverted traffic on FM 2100 is moving steady and very light at the moment. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/bPrjEqVNgj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 3, 2018

The westbound lanes of the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River are back open after a fiery big rig wreck caused a traffic mess Sunday afternoon.Both sides of the freeway were closed to traffic at one point. There's no word of any injuries.Around 9:45 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said cleanup was taking longer than originally expected. Hours later, Houston TranStar no longer listed the wreck as a problem on the freeway.