Big rig fire creates traffic mess on I-10 East Freeway at San Jacinto River

An overturned truck blocked I-10 East at San Jacinto River Sunday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The westbound lanes of the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River are back open after a fiery big rig wreck caused a traffic mess Sunday afternoon.

Both sides of the freeway were closed to traffic at one point. There's no word of any injuries.


Around 9:45 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said cleanup was taking longer than originally expected. Hours later, Houston TranStar no longer listed the wreck as a problem on the freeway.

