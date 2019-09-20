Barges hit I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River, freeway shut down

The barges broke loose around 11:50 p.m., said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Billy Stephens.
TxDOT has been unable to inspect the bridge because the water was too high after remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda left large swaths of southeast Texas, including Houston, flooded.
The freeway is shut down eastbound at Magnolia and westbound at Crosby Lynchburg.
Stephens said one barge may have combustible liquid inside, but that is still unconfirmed.
It's not clear when the bridge will reopen. Use SH-225 as an alternate route.
I-10 East Freeway EB and WB at the San Jacinto River all mainlanes are closed. Several barges have impacted the bridges at this location. This is a developing situation that is further enhanced by the river rising. No est. time on reopening. Use SH 225 as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/DLpw4YH4TZ— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 20, 2019
This is the second time this year that the bridge has been hit. Back in February, a barge struck it, severely damaging it and reducing I-10 to two lanes. An $810,000 contract was awarded for the repair work.
The closure at the time caused major traffic delays and affected residents in the area.
PREVIOUS STORY: 2 inbound East Fwy lanes reopened after San Jacinto Bridge repaired
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.