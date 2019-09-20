Barges hit I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River, freeway shut down

I-10 East Freeway EB and WB at the San Jacinto River all mainlanes are closed. Several barges have impacted the bridges at this location. This is a developing situation that is further enhanced by the river rising. No est. time on reopening. Use SH 225 as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/DLpw4YH4TZ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) September 20, 2019

Two mainlanes are back open on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River, and the configuration will remain in place for now.

Multiple barges have hit the I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River, shutting down the freeway in both directions.The barges broke loose around 11:50 p.m., said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Billy Stephens.TxDOT has been unable to inspect the bridge because the water was too high after remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda left large swaths of southeast Texas, including Houston, flooded.The freeway is shut down eastbound at Magnolia and westbound at Crosby Lynchburg.Stephens said one barge may have combustible liquid inside, but that is still unconfirmed.It's not clear when the bridge will reopen. Use SH-225 as an alternate route.This is the second time this year that the bridge has been hit. Back in February, a barge struck it, severely damaging it and reducing I-10 to two lanes. An $810,000 contract was awarded for the repair work.The closure at the time caused major traffic delays and affected residents in the area.