How the pandemic is changing construction that was going to last for years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though most businesses remain shut down, road construction is still in progress.Because of lighter traffic, TxDOT has been able to accelerate construction on several big projects around town.Over the weekend, TxDOT reached a major milestone in the I-610/US-59 interchange remodel.After being shut down for a year and a half, the new permanent dedicated ramp from US-59/I-69 northbound onto I-610 southbound has opened.The timeline sped up because crews could get to work sooner. TxDOT had planned to pause much of the construction in this area in March during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. When the rodeo was cancelled, work ramped back up.TxDOT's project to widen I-45 in Galveston County is also seeing a benefit from lighter traffic. Crews are getting a few more hours each night to work.Instead of shutting the freeway down at 9:00 p.m., the closures now go into effect at 7:00 p.m.And if you've driven down Westheimer recently near the Galleria, you've seen crews hammering away on a major resurfacing project. TxDOT is working around the clock, instead of just at night, thanks to the lighter traffic.