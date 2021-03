Trae tha Truth opens Bumpboxx Houston pop-up store in the Galleria

Headed To My @bumpboxxhouston Store in The Galleria Mall.. Today is Day 2 of the Grand Opening, Dont Miss Out!! Everyone Invited, Bring Your Kids N Family to Check out The @bumpboxxhouston Experience🤘🏿💨💨 @ The Galleria https://t.co/CWagaiHwsS — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) March 14, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston native Trae tha Truth, the rapper, songwriter and activist has cut the ribbon on his new pop-up store in the Galleria.The Bumpboxx pop-up store sells sound systems that claim to be the world's loudest bluetooth boomboxes Trae tha Truth was joined Saturday by some of his friends for the grand opening which drew a crowd at the new retailer.Trae tha Truth has recorded around a dozen studio albums and is known for his philanthropic efforts over the years, including providing help during the Feb. winter storm.